Ohioans can soon renew driver's licenses online

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Your next visit to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles could look a bit different this summer as more services move online.
On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced new online services that they say will make it more convenient for people to interact with the Ohio BMV.
One of those services includes the ability to renew your driver's license or identification card on the Ohio BMV's website starting Monday.
This will be available to U.S. citizens between 21 and 64 who already have a four-year driver's license or ID card, according to DeWine.
Additional online services include the Ohio Title Portal which starts on July 11. It allows Ohioans to transfer a title online when dealing with a person-to-person sale.
DeWine also announced that the Ohio BMV is attempting to streamline the driver examination process by soon offering the traffic laws test online instead of in person.
You can read more on how each service will work with the information provided by DeWine's office below.
Online Driver’s License Renewal
To renew a driver’s license or identification card, Ohioans will be able to visit BMV.Ohio.Gov and click on the “DL/ID Renewal” link. From there, customers will log in through the state’s OH|ID system, a program built through the InnovateOhio Platform that offers a secure way for Ohioans and businesses to interact with multiple state agencies and access a variety of programs and services with a single user account.
Once logged in through OH|ID, the application will begin, prompting the user to answer a series of questions. The user will need to upload a current driver’s license or ID, or a photograph, and one document from BMV’s acceptable document list. Once approved, the credential will be mailed to the individual.
Ohio Title Portal
beginning July 11, customers will be able to transfer a title when engaging in a person-to-person sale of a vehicle by using a new online title process. After a sale is completed and the buyer is in possession of the original paper title (completed, signed and notarized from the seller), the person can utilize the Ohio Title Portal, securely log-in and apply to “Add Title” under their name. Once the title transaction has been reviewed and approved by a County Clerk of Courts Title Office, the customer will receive notice that the title has successfully been transferred to them and issued as an electronic title.
Driver Examinations
- Online Knowledge Test: New drivers will now be able to take the driving knowledge test online, saving customers multiple trips to the BMV. In order to receive a temporary permit, all new drivers are required to complete a knowledge test, demonstrating their understanding of Ohio traffic laws. On July 11, this will be available online.
- 3rd Party Driver Examination: The BMV is currently working to partner with outside businesses to expand driver examination testing locations throughout Ohio, eliminating long drive times for those who need to take a driver examination test. Currently, if a new driver with a temporary permit is ready to get their driver’s license, they are required to test at one of the many BMV Driver Examination stations located throughout Ohio. On July 1, the BMV is launching a pilot program with the Preble County Clerk of Court to contract as a third-party location for driver’s license skills test. The pilot program is expected to expand to seven other locations around the state over the summer, with additional expansions planned for the future.
