New off-leash dog park proposed for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new opportunity has been proposed for folks on the west side of town to let their dogs run loose.

Right now, Middlegrounds MetroPark near downtown Toledo has the only off-leash public dog park in Toledo. That could soon change.

MetroParks Toledo is working with Toledo Public Schools to open a second one.

"We're here to serve our residents, and if this is something that they're saying that they want, then it's really our duty to meet that need and meet it in the most responsible way that we can," says Director of Special Projects with MetroParks Toledo Joe Fausnaugh.

The park would be on TPS property between Hawkins Elementary and Toledo Natural Science Technology Center, near the Toledo Botanical Garden.

"We expect to operate it virtually exactly the same as the off-leash area at Middlegrounds MetroPark, so when you come there will be posted rules that we expect you to follow," says Fausnaugh.

While the park will be open to the public, the partnership with the MetroParks and TPS means students will also benefit. Animal science students will be able to study animal behavior on school grounds.

"They're going to get the chance to develop and design enrichment activities, agility courses, then actually implement them for the public to come use," says Senior Director of Career Technology for TPS Tom Dimitrew.

TPS says the park will also provide opportunities for students in turf maintenance and grounds keeping.

"Our hope is to work collaboratively with Metroparks staff in doing that, because our goal is to prepare these students ideally for the career opportunities that are available in the parks and that are available here regionally," says Dimitrew.