New no booze bar opening in Maumee

MAUMEE, Ohio — Just across from the movie theatre at Maumee's Shops at Fallen Timbers sits the new Flatrock Brewpub and Grill. But this bar comes with a twist, technically without one, since no alcohol is served here.

"You could definitely bring your family in here and just drink as much as you want to and not worry about having to drive home or how your gonna get home afterwards," said manager Trinity Pritcher. "We have a whiskey and tequila that we make our drinks with but they have a little bit of the burn of alcohol but there's no alcohol in them."

Flatrock opened last month and wasn't going to let the fact that they didn't initially get their liquor license stop them from opening up, they just decided to go a different route for now.

"A lot of people still wanna have a beer with their food and we have our menu and we do serve food so we wanted to be able to have people enjoy a beer with their burger if they wanted to," said Pritcher.

Serving non-alcoholic craft beers, spritzers, and cocktails - though unusual for your traditional bar - isn't unheard of.

NA bars have been popping up in cities across the country for a few years now.

It's a new and unique way for more people to enjoy the "bar scene."

"Our goal is to have the biggest selection of NA spirits, beers, and wines available."

Flatrock isn't just a bar though. Their menu includes made to order salads, a backyard bbq menu including chargrilled burgers, brats and chicken.

This is the first no alcohol bar in the Toledo area.

Flatrock Brewput & Grill is open Wednesday through Sunday.