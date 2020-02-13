FREMONT, Ohio — A new mental health clinic offering a more casual and open therapeutic approach will soon be opening in Fremont.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness, or NAMI, chapter in Sandusky County is behind drop-in clinic that will be located on Castalia Road.

The clinic is possible through a partnership with the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, which has been using the space for old-trades skills training for their senior services.

Starting Friday, for three hours a day, mental health consultants and health professionals will be on hand for any consultation services with no appointment necessary.

The clinic will also offer snacks and an open environment to relax, play games, and read.

Later this year, this space will also host the production kitchen for the local Meals on Wheels and eventually feature more activity rooms.

The clinic is available to all ages, for any reason to help those how need mental health services.

"We expect that there will be, with their new programming for inter-generational wellness, that many many ages will take advantage of what we're doing," NAMI executive director Melanie White said.

For the time being, the clinic will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

