New memorial honors veterans at Clyde High School football stadium

School officials unveiled the new military memorial with a pre-game flyover, skydivers and ceremony to honor veterans.

CLYDE, Ohio — Football and serving your country are synonymous with America.

That's why folks at Clyde High School unveiled a new military memorial during Friday night's game against Start High School.

Fans made their appreciation felt as fighter jets flew over the stadium during the pre-game ceremony at Robert J. Bishop stadium.

"It's pretty cool. It's not something you see everyday," Clyde elementary student Elliot Lozier said. "I was speechless."

Before the game, officials unveiled a new military memorial for alumni who were veterans and community members.

Jerry Gill served in the Air Force for six years, including in Vietnam and helped out with the project.

"I lost a very good friend over there," he said. "He was shot down in a night mission in Cambodia. He probably never knew what hit him so I bought a medallion for him."

Another former Flyer, who graduated in 1967, and Air Force veteran of 30 years, Tim Tarris helped build the memorial. He now lives in Tucson, Ariz., where many fighter jets go when they are no longer in use.

Tarris says they tried to get a real plane but they found out it would cost too much and involved a lot of rules.

So they built one of their own. It will honor all those who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.

"People stay safe and prosper because of the men and women around the world who are U.S. soldiers and sailors, and so on and airmen," Tarris said.

Skydivers descended from the sky to honor the late Milan native Maxton Soviak who was killed in Afghanistan last month. From servicemembers to grandkids of veterans, all agree this monument will honor those who served from Clyde forever.

"It's going to put something in my heart to tell me, like say my grandpa passes away, it's going to help me remember them," Lozier added.