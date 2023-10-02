Lucas County Canine Care & Control, commissioners break ground on new facility

The future 40,000-square foot shelter will be built along 13th and Monroe streets and is expected to be completed by April 2025.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Commissioners held a groundbreaking Monday at the site of the new, "state-of-the-art" Lucas County Canine Care & Control facility.

The future 40,000-square foot shelter will be located at 1301 Monroe Street near 13th Street and is estimated to cost $31.1 million.

"To say we are extremely excited for this new building is an understatement," said the Director of LC4, Kelly Sears. "Not only will this new facility enable us to provide a much better shelter experience for both the canines in our care and the people we serve, it will serve as a testament to the hard work and love poured out by our staff, volunteers, donors, elected officials and community leaders."

The facility will be able to house 169 dogs with a short-term emergency capacity of 205 dogs.

To reduce barking and stress to staff members at LC4, kennels at the facility will have limited dog counts and will also give dogs access to natural sunlight.

The kennels will also have isolated plumbing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to lessen the spread of disease.

Off-leash exercise for dogs will also be available at the new facility with an outdoor fenced play area with playground areas.

"This groundbreaking kicks off a new day for canine care in Lucas County," said Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak. "This new facility will allow staff members at LC4 to expand the compassionate care they provide to some of the most vulnerable dogs in our community. We are beyond excited to see this project to completion."

The project is expected to be completed by April 2025.