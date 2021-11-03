New life at Rossford bowling alley contributing to city's renaissance

Since Amazon opened a facility in town, development has increased, including a small business that is renovating the old Rossford Lanes from top to bottom.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A vacant bowling alley is getting new life with a local connection and helping to contribute to a Rossford renaissance.

Amazon is now in town, new development is growing, and now small businesses are following suit. Renovations are underway at the old Rossford Lanes to bring the second Forest View Lanes location to the area.

Owner Rich Kenny said they aren't sparing any expense, starting fresh from top to bottom.

"We're going to redo the plumbing, redo the electrical, redo the HVAC system, new flooring, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new bar," said Kenny.

As many businesses have taken steps to save money during the pandemic, Kenny said he saw an opportunity.

"More people are going bowling now than ever before," said Kenny. "We saw that before the pandemic and we've seen it since we've been able to reopen. People want family activities, they want fun activities to do."

But the allure of bowling itself is just part of the strategy.

Location played a big factor in Kenny's decision to open in Rossford too he said, and Rossford made sense for several reasons.

"We have something that you just can't duplicate, and that's great geography. Rossford sits at the interchange of I-75 and 80/90," said Rossford mayor Neil MacKinnon.

Kenny agreed.

"We're right downtown. It's a great location, we're a mile from the casino," he said. "What the mayor's doing here - trying to bring entertainment to this area, bring hotels to this area, revamp the city with some new businesses in the area. I think it's a great time to be here and a great time to be in Rossford."

The new location is set to open in August.