Man wanted for New Jersey assault arrested in Toledo Wednesday

Federal authorities were searching for the man accused of assaulting a woman holding a 4-month-old baby in New Jersey last month.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Toledo Wednesday who is wanted in New Jersey for allegedly assaulting a woman who was holding a baby.

Authorities arrested Byron Jovel-Barquero, 20, at a residence near the 4700 block of Overland Parkway, according to a report from the task force.

Jovel-Barquero is wanted for an alleged aggravated assault by police in Long Branch City, N.J..

Police said that on Aug. 20 Jovel-Barquero assaulted a woman who was holding a 4-month-old baby. Both the woman and baby were injured in the assault, police said.

The baby is in a hospital with potentially life-threatening brain injuries, police said.

Authorities came to Toledo in search of Jovel-Barquero after an investigation led them to believe he had fled to Ohio.

“The U.S. Marshals Service takes crimes against children very seriously, and it is our priority to find those responsible and bring them to justice,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in the report released by the task force.

