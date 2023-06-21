City of Perrysburg opens its 2nd inclusive playground

It is the city of Perrysburg's second inclusive playground and the third new playground to open this month.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A playground project in Perrysburg is now open two weeks ahead of schedule.

The Woodlands Park playground is the second inclusive playground for the city of Perrysburg. The city's first inclusive playground was built at Rotary Park with help from Wood County Plays and opened in July 2021.

The inclusive playground replaced a playground that was aging and difficult to find replacement parts to keep operational, a city official said. The city used $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to fund the new playground equipment.

Playgrounds were also replaced at Bicentennial Park and Municipal Park. The other two playgrounds opened earlier in June.