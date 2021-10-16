New House of Him aims to help men better themselves inside and out with what they call a one of a kind business concept

Clint Hayslett, the manager, says the business promotes health, happiness, and personal growth.

MAUMEE, Ohio — There's a brand new business in Maumee with what the owners call a one-of-kind concept catering to men.

House of Him promotes health, happiness, and personal growth, especially for those of you who have put yourself on the back burner.

"Makes you look like a new person by the time you come in and leave. So it's a wonderful experience to come here," Andy McLaughlin, a father visiting House of Him with his two sons.

"We want to really just serve men. And we want men to live confidently. We want to bring out the best in men. And there's not a lot of places where guys can have that kind of emphasis and a lot of men stay away from just self-care," said Clint Hayslett, the Manager executive concierge of House of Him.

Hayslett may seem familiar to you because he's the Sylvania dad who went viral after his son tweeted a post of him wanting to become a model at 45.

Now he's using his own experience to promote a healthier life for men.

"There are statistics that show that there aren't a lot of men who have best friends. Or there are guys who can go through life kinda alone or just with their spouse. They don't really have anybody they call a close friend. And I was one of those guys," said Hayslett.

He says men can build those relationships at the House of Him.

Plus, you can get a haircut, buy clothes and, or be pampered with spa services.

But he says the concept goes deeper than just the physical.

"We want them to be encouraged. We want them to be confident. And we want them to not only look their best. But feel their best and know that they're living out their best life," said Hayslett.

House of Him will officially open to the community on Saturday.