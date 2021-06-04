Father of slain police officer helping new boxing gym to open in Toledo

The father of fallen TPD Ofc. Anthony Dia purchased units at a strip mall and gave a former coach of Glass City Boxing half of the space to start a new gym.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Correction: Our initial report stated Glass City Boxing will be moving to a new location under a new name. The new gym mentioned in this article, New Generation Boxing Club, is independent of Glass City Boxing.

A former coach of a local boxing gym is opening a new gym with the help of the father of a fallen Toledo police officer.

Glass City Boxing had to close its doors once COVID-19 hit in March 2020. A short time later, the city deemed the gym's building on Suder Avenue uninhabitable and it hasn't opened since, leaving coaches and young boxers without a place to call home.

Tony Dia, the father of fallen Toledo Police Officer Anthony Dia, purchased units at a strip center in Toledo and gave the former coach of Glass City Boxing, Lamar Wright Jr., half of the space so he can start a new gym.

According to Dia, he took matters into his own hands after he reached out to the city about Glass City Boxing's future and didn't receive a response.

Dia said if he can save one child's life from going down the wrong path, then opening a new gym is worth it.

"When I was growing up, there was all kinds of programs and places to go to. Now there seems to be nothing in Toledo for these children. We need to preoccupy them and get them off the streets," Dia said.

In March alone, four males under 20 were fatally shot in the city of Toledo. In 2020 there were 62 homicides. Twenty-five of those were victims 25 years old or younger. Fifteen victims were just teenagers.

The new gym will be called New Generation Boxing Club and Wright Jr. hopes it will be open in the next month or two.

The gym's new location will be revealed next week.