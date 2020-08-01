FOSTORIA, Ohio — A $48 million construction project is complete and the students of Fostoria junior and senior high have a brand new school building.

After a year-and-a-half of construction, students and teachers are finally inside of their new junior and senior high school in Fostoria.

The $48 million project was completed just in time for the return from winter break.

Now, the more than 50 classrooms, junior high gym, cafeteria and flex spaces offer a clean, modern learning environment for students.

"With more natural light, flexible seating, able to be moved around for collaboration. Really working on those 21st century skills that a lot of our students need to able to go out into the workforce, the military, or off to college," said Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang.

The old two-story, high school building will soon be demolished.

The central cafeteria area will be renovated into a school district space and the existing high school gym and auditorium will remain.

It has been a year's long process to get these new facilities in place, and the school administration knows it will be a centerpiece for the Fostoria community for years to come.

"So appreciative of the community and their support to get us to this point, it's been a long four-and-a-half year journey to get here. But, it's great that it's finally time and we're looking forward to opening it up to our community on Sunday," said Sprang.

Once the first week of school is out of the way, the district will be hosting an open house at the new junior/senior high on Sunday, January 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

