TOLEDO, Ohio — Yves Joseph moved to the United States from Haiti in 2005. In 2007 he joined the United States Marine Corps where he served for 10 years. During that time, his assignment brought him to Ohio.

On Friday night, he became a proud new member of the Toledo Fire Department along with 38 fellow trainees.

"I've just been raised to give back really, I just feel I'm in the position to give back, and I'm just going to do it," Joseph said.

In 2017, he was unsure about what to do after serving in the military.

"I thought about being a cop, but at the same time, when I looked deeper into the fire department and into the brotherhood I had in the Marines and I feel like it's the same thing," Joseph said.

His time in the Marine Corps helped him when fire training got hard, but it was his fellow trainees that got him through.

"All the training that we do involves a team-building effort, so everyone has to put in together to accomplish the mission," Joseph said.

Now, the day they've waited for 6 months is here, graduation.

"It's been a long process and I'm just happy it's graduation and I start work tomorrow and I'm excited about that, I'm just ready," Joseph said.

He's graduating alongside 38 other people who felt the same call to serve.