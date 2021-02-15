New fire engine is big deal in small northwest Ohio community

The Harris-Elmore Fire Department says the new truck should serve the Elmore community for at least 25 years.

ELMORE, Ohio — Keeping fire-fighting and rescue equipment up-to-date is one way to ensure the safety of a community, no matter its size.

That’s true in large urban communities as well as smaller communities where population density is less compact.

One northwest Ohio fire department showed off their new equipment to the community over the weekend.

The Harris-Elmore Fire Department recently received a new 2020 Custom Rescue Engine with help from an Ohio First Responder grant.

Due to the grant, Harris Township only had to chip in around $108,000 for the new fire engine.

Despite the recent colder weather, an open house was held on Sunday afternoon at the fire station to proudly unveil their new pride and joy to the community it will serve.

“We’re here to protect the community. We’re pretty fortunate for the equipment we have for a small department,” said James Wilburn, Harris, Elmore Fire Chief. We’re here to serve our community and we appreciate their support.”

Officials expect the rescue engine will be around to serve the community for at least 25 years.