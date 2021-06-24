New Findlay Community Mural project looking for artists

The goal will be to paint 10 new murals around Findlay by September.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Calling all artists!

A new art initiative in Findlay is looking for some great mural ideas.

And the goal is not only to beautify the Flag City, but to help bring the community as a whole together.

Awakening Minds Art has announced a Community Mural Project, with a goal of painting up to ten large murals on the sides of Findlay buildings with a focus on unity.

And each mural will have some aspect of interactivity as well.

"We want people to come out and get out of your cars and come up to the building, take a photograph in front of it, and really enjoy the mural." said Emily Sullivan, development director at AMA.

Five of the murals will be designed by Awakening Minds Art students, and the other five will be selected from local artists submissions.

Those five mural ideas will need to be submitted by July 6, as the goal is to have all the murals complete by September.

AAMA is also partnering with the local Convention and Visitors Bureau to create a map of both these new and existing community murals.

"We're hoping to get a self guided tour around for people to be able to jump around to all of those murals, hopefully meet a few artists and really be able to enjoy all of the murals of Findlay," said Sullivan