New fair foods featured at 2022 Ohio State Fair

The fair is offering $3 Thursdays, an opportunity to try some beloved food options without breaking the bank!

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is known for its deep-fried treats, classic fair dishes, and innovative creations. It returned on Wednesday for the first time since 2019. It runs through August 7 at the fairgrounds in Columbus.

In addition to deep-fried fair favorites, the fair is featuring many new items, including "Crack-N-Cheese," a mac and cheese bowl topped with turkey BBQ, turkey cracklins, and sauce, that can be ordered in a bowl or a waffle cone.

"It was cheesy. I added some barbecue sauce to it and then it gave it some more taste. It has some nice turkey. Everything was good," Kason Mccullom said after trying the Crack-N-Cheese.

New this year are more than 25 food items, including:

Crack- N-Cheese and Alfredo Stuffed Turkey Leg at Hickory Tree BBQ near Main Street Stage

Waffle Bombs and deep-fried olives near Bricker Marketplace Building and Paddock

Deep-Fried Edible Cookie Dough at Cookie Dough Monsters near the east edge of Kiddieland

"It [the waffle bomb] is awesome. The chocolate is all melted, and the strawberries are very flavorful," said fair-goer Darren Hayes.

The fair is offering $3 Thursdays, an opportunity to try some beloved food options without breaking the bank! For just $3, vendors across the Fair will offer smaller versions of a food option of their choice.

Fair hours:

Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., except Sunday, Aug. 7, when admission gates close at 6 p.m.

Fair admission: