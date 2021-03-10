Miracle League gives players of all abilities a chance to play baseball. A new multi-use building gives them room for concessions, bathrooms, scorekeeping and more.

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — The Miracle League of Northwest Ohio now has a new facility at its field in Northwood.

Parents and players showed up to a ribbon-cutting on Sunday for the new concessions and multi-use building.

Last year, they broke ground on the new building. Almost one year after starting the project, players and members were using the new 14,000 square foot building.

Miracle League allows everyone from kids to adults with disabilities to simply play the game of baseball with no barriers.

"For not only the kids to participate but also to their parents to kind of have a moment and see their kids play," said Erin Curley.

Curly is a league board member and a community architect. She drew up the design of the new building free of charge. It houses six bathrooms, changing rooms, concessions, scorekeeping, and more.

"We really wanted to give the players an opportunity to get a sense of independence, " said Curly, "and have a facility that they could go in and feel more comfortable."

The project received some local and state funding through state senator Theresa Gavarone's office and the city of Northwood.

But the rest was completely community raised and all of the labor was done by local trade unions.

Retired journeyman electrician Harry Duvall says the unions were grateful to help out.

"You know that you're blessing somebody," said Duvall. "For me, I'm a born again Christian, and being involved with this, I felt drawn to it."

Miracle League has continued to grow since its beginnings in 2006. Scott Young and his daughter have been here since the beginning.

"We started on a regular field, to two years later having a field that accommodates wheelchairs and everything else, to now finally a concessions area and bathrooms," said Young. "It's just been amazing to see this and the progression."

League president and founder Jeff Barton says the facility will only help them better serve the community. And they have the community to thank for it.

"We're just out here to have fun, provide a little bit of joy into these kids' lives and let them be seen for their abilities," said Barton.