New downtown Toledo bar hopes to spotlight local music, craft beer

Located on Madison Ave, The Brick Bar opened its doors during Solheim Cup week.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new bar in the heart of downtown Toledo and what better time to open than during one of the biggest events to ever hit the city.

The Brick Bar is seeing its first customers this weekend, with the doors opening Thursday for a soft opening, one day before a Gwen Stefani concert drew thousands of people downtown for the Solheim Cup Fan Fest and two days before country star Chris Young played another big show.

Located on Madison Avenue right near Levis Square, the new spot comes from the owner of Deets BBQ.

It's not a BBQ place however, but there is a connection.

Manager Branden Howard says the bar will feature BBQ-inspired foods, craft beer and be a destination for local musicians.

"We are going to do live music, but we're going to it a little different probably than everyone else," said Howard. "We're not going to have the full bands. It's going to be more solo, duos, acoustics, and we're trying to do handcrafted cocktails and craft beer."

Howard says they are planning to have an official grand opening later this month.