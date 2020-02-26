TOLEDO, Ohio — New development is planned for a North Toledo neighborhood.

The multi-million dollar project is called The Gateway at Lower Town. Business partners Fred Treuhaft and Blake Underwood are working to redevelop eight buildings between Summit, Superior, Locust and LaGrange.

Treuhaft says the plan is to renovate the historic buildings already in the neighborhood, not to demolish them and rebuild. Inside, he and his partner aim to bring offices and restaurants to the 70,000 square-foot property.

According to Treuhaft, the first part of this project should be completed by the end of 2020 or early 2021.

Thomas Porter Architects

