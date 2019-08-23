TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Department is growing.

Thursday night, 15 new corrections officers were sworn in.

Beginning Friday, these corrections officers will be working in the Lucas County jail. Right now they're understaffed and need about 80 more to be fully staffed.

"Some of the finest from Toledo to join the Lucas County Sheriff's office. Within our class we also have one deputy sheriff," Sheriff John Tharp said.

Lindsey Erhart joins fourteen others as the newest corrections officers in Lucas County. It's a job she's excited to begin after weeks of classwork and de-escalation training.

"Learning how the community works, because people in jail are part of our community, so I'm going to see how that works, see how they think, see how they act and i think that will help me in the future with law enforcement," Erhart said.

Sheriff Tharp said being a corrections officer opens many doors for people interested in law enforcement, whether they want to remain in corrections, or eventually go through training to become a Sheriffs' deputy.

For now, Erhart's excited to see where the corrections field takes her, and hopes other people are encouraged to do the same.

"Do it, even if they're just thinking of becoming a police officer, corrections is a great place to start, there are so many opportunities within the sheriff's department just for them to do," Erhart said.

Sheriff Tharp is hopeful this class will help provide some relief for current corrections officer that are having to put in overtime due to being understaffed.

"It adds to their spirit, it adds to them not being tired, it is healthier for the not to work so many hours," Sheriff Tharp said.

Erhart said anyone who's interested should give it a try.

"Women can do this. Any stigmas or stereotypes we can just knock them down, this is not just a job for men," Erhart said.

If you would like to apply to be part of the next class of corrections officers, please visit the Lucas County Sheriff's Department's website.