PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A new park could soon be on the way to Port Clinton as the city just applied for a state grant in order to fund it.

Years ago, the city of Port Clinton purchased a vacant two-acre property just south of the city's administration building with an Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant.

The idea was to develop it into a new city park that would service the city's east side residents.

Now, the city is applying for another grant in hopes to use the state funding for the planning and development of the proposed park.

Along with offering a playground, shelters, and manicured green space for east side residents, who are not within walking distance of any other city park, it would also add another location for special events and activities.

"Our shelters throughout our park district in the city are booked throughout the Summer, and that's a great thing. So, we're thinking of another shelter on this end that would allow the use of the shelter, maybe public events like a farmers market on a monthly basis," Olen Martin, Port Clinton Safety-Service Director, said.

It'll be another 90 days until the city of Port Clinton knows if they've been awarded that recreational grant to develop this park. If awarded, the money would become available either in 2021 or 2022.