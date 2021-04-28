New CDC mask guidance loosens requirements for wearing masks outdoors when fully vaccinated, so what does that mean locally?

You will still have to wear a mask to Toledo Mud Hens games, but Sylvania Recreation says you can use your own common sense at outdoor venues like Pacesetter Park.

With the new mask mandate affecting your outdoor activities, we decided to dig a little deeper into changes happening here.

Currently, the Ohio order requires people to wear a mask outdoors if they are unable to stay six feet apart from those not in their household. However, the CDC now says that fully-vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outdoors unless they are in a large group of strangers, like at a baseball game or a concert.

But unvaccinated people should still wear a mask around other unvaccinated people, even outside. And while the CDC says crowded outdoor events are considered unsafe for those who haven't gotten the shot, those who have are considered safe.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that Ohio's mandate may change in the near future to align more closely to the new CDC guidance.

So how will that impact the upcoming Toledo Mud Hens season and other sporting events and gatherings?

If you head to downtown Toledo, plan to wear a mask at Fifth Third Field.

"We're excited about it. The news today doesn't impact anything that we're doing here at the ballpark. They're still recommending that people wear mask in crowded areas, especially stadiums and arenas. So nothing changes at this point at Firth Third Field," said Mike Keedy, the Director of Strategic Planning and Projects for the Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye.

Those protocols include fans two and older wearing a mask, with exceptions of when you're eating or drinking at your seat.

Over at Pacesetter Park in Sylvania, Marian Lawrence says it's a nice surprise to hear of the new mask guidelines.

"I'm like, oh we can. I was at lunch time and I said well we can, we don't have to wear masks outside now, and today's a perfect day for it," said Lawrence, who is fully vaccinated. It's outdoor soccer season, and Lawrence enjoys watching her granddaughter play.

"From the announcement that came out today, is it really had an impact on those people that are vaccinated. We do not have the capabilities or the resources to check and see who's been vaccinated or not. So we're gonna continue with the same policies we been enforcing," said Mike McMahon, the Operation Manager for Sylvania Recreation.

Those policies are to use your common sense, stay out of large groups, wear your mask whenever possible and do what you can to social distance.

"Our primary focus has been to utilize signage in the most effective way possible. We have signage all over all our facilities asking people to mask up. Recommending social distancing. But I would not call it policing in anyway," said McMahon.

Lawrence says the new guidelines shouldn't be too hard to follow.

"They are trying to make progress and change things and getting things back to normal. So I think if people would listen and follow these guidelines, that we may get back to a new normal that resembles something that we had in the past," Lawrence.

And this progress allows her to keep watching her granddaughter play.