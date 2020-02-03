TOLEDO, Ohio — Tangerine Two Step, Funk House Cider, Wild Ale Volume 1.

Just some of the brews you might have already seen on store shelves or a tap near you.

A new brewing company responsible for these taste bud enticing beverages, Funky Turtle Brewing, invited the public to check out their west Toledo production facility on Sunday.

The owners say the name is a tribute to the style of beer they produce, namely “funky”, and also represents their commitment to supporting environmental causes.

The company’s Facebook page says they exclusively brew barrel aged beers and meads in their small production facility on W. Sylvania Ave.

Beers are developed using wild fermentation with wild yeast and bacteria.

The company is also introducing a milkshake mead line which adds lactose to mead to give it a fuller body and creamy feel.

Their brews are showing up across Northwest Ohio.

"A lot of the places within the area that sell craft beer and have a really good craft beer presence, there's a decent chance they either have one of our kegs or we're on tap there ready to go,” said Troy Secrest, Director of Marketing and Sales.

The company just started selling its beer and mead within the last month and a half.

The founders, Drake Pregnal and Tom Garrison, met in Kentucky in 2014. Drake is from Poughkeepsie, NY and Tom is from Kalamazoo.

Although neither is from Toledo, they decided to build their company here.

They hope to open a taproom soon but for now are investing in a large stock of oak barrels and quality brewing equipment

In the meantime the public is encouraged to buy memberships in the business or check out the Attic, Manhattans, Adams St. Café, the Cock and Bull, the Oar House, Bar Public House, Holloway Beverage Center or Garden Harvest to get a taste for yourself.

