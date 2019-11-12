TOLEDO, Ohio — This bill, if passed, would require all new first responders to have at least two hours of training on how to identify and interact with individuals who have dementia.

"60% of people, at some point during their journey, they wander or become lost or disoriented," said NWO Alzheimer's Association Executive Director, Julia Pechlivanos.

The Alzheimer's Association along with state representatives have been working together to create a bill that would provide training for law enforcement and first responders during their training or certification process.

"Most frequently, they are encountered by a first responder first. So before a family member finds them, a first responder finds them," said Pechlivanos.

On Monday, this bill was introduced to state legislature. The Alzhiemer's Association chapter of Northwest Ohio feels it's important because each interaction with a person with dementia is going to be different.

"That person may not be able to communicate what exactly is going on in a way that's coherent or in a way that makes sense to the first responder. That person may not know who he or she is and be able to provide a name and address," said the Executive Director.

Currently, it is not a requirement for first responders to have training on how to interact with people with dementia.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department say although it's not mandatory statewide, they do require all of their recruits to have basic dementia awareness training.

The Northwest Ohio Alzheimer's Association chapter hopes that this bill could help get those lost loved ones reunited with their family quicker.

According to the Executive Director, it could be months before the bill gets approved.

But if it does, the Alzheimer's Association will be working with first responders to develop the curriculum.