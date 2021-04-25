New award recognizing caregivers who have provided help over the last year

A local group is accepting nominations for the Caregiver 360 award and will recognize one winner a month for the next six months.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's not always easy - taking care of people who need it - and sometimes without a 'thank you'.

2020 was a year like no other. Almost everyone made changes and sacrifices to keep others safe. But as we slowly make our way out of the pandemic, a local award will now acknowledge those who have worked so hard.

"The nucleus of healthcare are the aides. Like the bottom of the totem pole so to speak, and they don't get the recognition. They're the actual hands-on that are taking care of our loved ones," said Steve Reamy with Advanced Specialty Hospital of Toledo.

Reamy has created the Caregivers 360 award because he understands what they've gone through.

"I'm in healthcare, I've been in healthcare for the last 13 years. The healthcare industry was challenged, no more than anything else this past year," said Reamy.

The award is a way to recognize and give back to those with helping hands; the nurses, babysitters and aides who have taken care of someone over the last year.

"They've had a rough year and some of them still are still plugging away, just doing what they do because they have the passion to take care of people. Well, I can return that passion by saying thank you," said Reamy.

Local businesses have teamed up for the prize; which includes a Jeep for the day from Yark Automotive, an overnight stay at the Renaissance Hotel and much more.

There will be one winner each month for the next six months.

Submissions for the first award will be taken until Friday, April 30.