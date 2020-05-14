BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Marelli, an automotive supplier, announced plans to open a greenfield manufacturing plant in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

The plant will create about 75 new jobs in the area with construction expected to be completed in 2021.

"The state of Ohio, Wood County,  and  ultimately  the  city  of  Bowling  Green  checked  all  the  boxes  for  us.  The  location strengthens  our  delivery  position  with  automotive  OEMs  in Ohio,  Illinois,  Indiana,  Michigan,  and Ontario, Canada," said Chris Bradford, regional head of interiors at Marelli.

The new plant will support two new bulkhead programs. A  bulkhead  is  a  structural  portion  of  the  vehicle  that  provides  attachment locations  for  headlamps,  the   radiator  and  the   hood  latch. 

The plant is expected to produce more  than  760,000  components  per  year. 

