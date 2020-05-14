BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Marelli, an automotive supplier, announced plans to open a greenfield manufacturing plant in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

The plant will create about 75 new jobs in the area with construction expected to be completed in 2021.

"The state of Ohio, Wood County, and ultimately the city of Bowling Green checked all the boxes for us. The location strengthens our delivery position with automotive OEMs in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ontario, Canada," said Chris Bradford, regional head of interiors at Marelli.

The new plant will support two new bulkhead programs. A bulkhead is a structural portion of the vehicle that provides attachment locations for headlamps, the radiator and the hood latch.

The plant is expected to produce more than 760,000 components per year.

