New apartments proposed at Southland Shopping Plaza

Young professionals and small families would be the target demographic for the proposed apartments.

TOLEDO, Ohio — MVAH Housing Developers are looking to bring in new apartments to Toledo.

Local residents gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Heatherdowns Branch Library to discuss their concerns about new housing in their neighborhood.

A new apartment complex will take three acres of the empty parking lot at the Southland Shopping Plaza located on the corner of Byrne Road and Glendale Avenue.

The goal for MVAH is to re-energize the stores at the shopping center as well as provide affordable housing for the working class.

The target demographic that would qualify for the apartments would be anyone who makes around $15 to $20 an hour, with a yearly income between $35,000 to $65,000.

Other requirements to apply for the facility would be a clean criminal history and no history of domestic violence.

"We understand the concern, and all we're trying to do is build new housing and bring new housing opportunities to the residents of south Toledo." Says Pete Schwiegeraht, Senior Vice President of Development of the Midwest Region for MVAH. "We're trying to find young professionals and small families that have a need for new, high-quality options and deserve an affordable and reasonable rent rate."

The proposal will offer a range of one-to-three-bedroom units and include amenities such as a workout facility, a green space for a playground and picnic area, and pedestrian connectivity to the shopping center.

Schwiegeraht states that property management will be on-site once a month to make sure everything will be well-maintained and will have maintenance on call.

They also plan to implement security systems such as buzzers to enter the building, a lit parking lot, and cameras in each vestibule entrance of the complex.

If plans for the development go through, their goal would be to start construction at the end of 2022 and begin to lease units in early 2023.