PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The strategic plan for the Perrysburg Fire Division has officially started and there are three main things the division plans on tackling.

The fire division was able create this plan with input from residents and community leaders.

According to the chief, a strategic plan gives them direction for the next three years, adding that the last three years gave them great success.

"The things that we found were important were partnerships within the community, with the schools specifically. We wanted to improve our level of training, specifically fire training because we don't have that many fires here. And also we wanted to make sure that we had employee wellness. The group found that was going to be important as well," said Fire Chief, Rudy Ruiz.

He said the importance in a strategic plan and having community input helps to ensure their residents understand what the fire division provides other than responding to calls.

It also helps the division figure out areas they need to work on.

This is the second time the division has implemented a strategic plan, this one will last until 2023.

The chief said this fire station is proof that the strategic plan works and he plans on continuing it.

RELATED: Perrysburg Fire develops 3-year plan, turns to residents for input

RELATED: Perrysburg fire department awarded $43,637 in grant program