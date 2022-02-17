Nessel issues subpoenas to investigate scam calls claiming to be AT&T

The robocalls include a fraudulent message from AT&T that make the calls appear legitimate, officials say.

MICHIGAN, USA — Attorney General Dana Nessel has issued subpoenas in an attempt to stop scam calls claiming to be AT&T DirecTV services.

These calls claim to be AT&T offering a 50% discount on DirecTV services. Officials say the calls include a fraudulent message from AT&T that make the calls appear legitimate. The scammer would tell the victim that if they wanted to receive the DirecTV discount, they would have to pay with a prepaid card upfront.

Money that is loaded onto a gift card cannot be removed, and scammers often use gift cards to make the scams hard to trace.

The subpoenas were authorized by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk. Documents revealed that preliminary information received by the Department’s Corporate Oversight Division estimated that more than 500,000 scam calls claiming to be AT&T are coming into Michigan each month.

"We are doing everything we can to track down and stop the persons or entities responsible for causing Michiganders to endure these illegal robocalls,” Nessel said in a release. “If you receive a call offering you a massive discount on DirecTV services, consider the possibility it’s a scam. Current DirecTV customers should rely on phone numbers listed in your service correspondence or customer service information available on the website if you need to get in touch with the service provider.”

Officials say there is also probable cause that the service provider that brought the calls into the country is North Carolina-based company thinQ Technologies, Inc. The company is now under investigation, as well as the identity of other possible point of entry service providers.

The Federal Trade Commission says that the following actions should be taken if you become a victim of a gift card scam:

Report gift card scams to the gift card issuer. When you contact the gift card company, tell them the gift card was used in a scam. Ask them if money is still on the card, and if they can refund your money.

If you act quickly enough, the company might be able to get your money back but be aware that that some companies will not return any money—even if the gift card hasn't been used.

Keep the physical gift card and the receipt. Notify the store you purchased the gift card from right away.

The complete filing can be found here. For more information on gift card scams, click here.

