Neighbors left disappointed by response from owners of nuisance property in central Toledo

Evan Morrison, a father who lives in the area, says the lock on the gate and cleaned trash is just a band-aid after the city declared the building a public nuisance.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An update on a story WTOL 11 first brought you last month.

Residents in a Toledo neighborhood are not happy with a nuisance property and how the owner is taking care of it.

This comes 10 days after the owners promised to secure and clean it up. But homeowners say it isn't enough.

The building located at 350 West Woodruff Ave. in central Toledo still has broken windows and people even say someone is living inside.

It now has several violation letters posted on its door from the city of Toledo declaring it a public nuisance.

A group called Cathedral Ministries Inc. owns the property, according to records from the Lucas County Auditor's office.

The group shares an address with the Church on Strayer in Maumee.

Neighbors sent a letter to the city asking them to look into the issue last month.

WTOL 11 talked with the owner then, and they sent us a written response saying it would be properly secured and thoroughly cleaned within 10 days.

On Friday, 10 days later, we saw a lock on the gate and trash cleared from the property.

But Evan Morrison, a dad who lives in the area, says there's still so much work to do.

"There's chains on the gate and on the front door, there's a statement declaring it a nuisance property from the city. Obviously, no part of it's secured. Before you arrived, the man that's living in there climbed inside," said Morrison.

Morrison says neighbors here would like for it to be boarded up, sold or demolished.

Otherwise, they fear it'll continue to be an eyesore and an invitation to criminals.

WTOL 11 reporter Roxanne Elias reached out to the owners of the property and left voicemails, but as of this writing, have not heard anything back.

Meanwhile, the city's spokesperson says right now the building's status is in housing court.