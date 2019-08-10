TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents are thrilled in south Toledo after the large piles of junk around their neighborhood have finally been removed.

"I believe if it wasn't for WTOL, this wouldn't have been picked up this soon. That's just a fact," Toledo resident Liann Kozak said.

Ecstatic, speechless and overwhelmed; those are just some of the words neighbors said they felt after piles of trash and junk were moved from their street on Monday afternoon.

"It's like heaven," Kozak said.

Neighbors in this south Toledo neighborhood no longer have to look at piles of trash and furniture, nor do they have to worry about the smell it was beginning to cause.

"It rained again over this past weekend since we talked to you. And I thought 'oh boy, it's just going to leach more out' and I'm so, so happy that it's gone now and we don't have to worry about that anymore," Dorothy Sartor said.

Neighbors said the clean-up was quick and the area across the street looks wonderful now.

"Republic and the city of Toledo really got out here and they took charge and cleaned everything up," Kozak said.

The property owner spoke with WTOL over the phone and said he was just doing what needed to be done to clean the house. He had called to get it picked up on October 1. The owner also said he knew it would take a few days for them to pick it up.

Kozak said a University of Toledo student had come to her house, telling her that his fraternity would come out to clean up the mess. But, now their help is no longer needed.

In the end, both the residents and the property owner are glad everything is gone and they don't have to see it any longer.

