Neighborhood watch groups working with police to reduce crime, improve neighborhoods in Toledo

Police respond and react to crimes and problems, but over two dozen neighborhood watch groups work to solve them.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Block watch or neighbors groups exist all across Toledo, working behind the scenes to help keep people safe and improve their lives.

The Birmingham Area Neighbors Helping Neighbors group held its monthly meeting at the VFW Post 4906 on Consaul Street. Gunshots, drugs, blight and issues of poverty all came up during discussion.

While @ToledoPolice are responding and reacting to problems and crimes, neighborhood watch groups like the one in the Birmingham neighborhood are working to solve them @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/Ri8gj9MeLL — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) July 29, 2021

The leaders of these neighborhood groups say they are constantly trying to get the word out that they exist. There are over two dozen of these neighborhood watch groups scattered across the city. And while police respond and react to problems, these groups are working to solve them.

Mike Roby got involved with a block watch group in west Toledo seven years ago. He says the city-run program was created in the 1980s with a blanket approach that doesn't work in every neighborhood.

"What works in Franklin Park isn't going to work in south Toledo, what works in south Toledo isn't going to work in north Toledo," he said.

So he started his own group four years ago to better address his area called the Franklin Park Neighbors in Community Engagement or NICE group. And the issues they see are unique to its section of the city, which Roby says is everything west of Secor.

"You have the blight. I do have vacant homes," he added. "I do have thefts. Car break-ins. We're currently having a bunch of catalytic convert thefts."

Birmingham group chairperson Sharon Gerschutz says they talk about everything from violence and drugs to litter and blight. But they need everyone's help to make things better.

"Emphasize reaching out to your neighbors, bring them to the meetings, let them know that their concerns are our concerns," Gerschutz said.

And both groups say everyone can do something like posting to social media, making phone calls and talking to your neighbors.

"We need people to step up," Roby said. "And reach out to the community resource officers to step up."

There are eight CSOs or community service officers that cover the entire city of Toledo.

You can give them a call at 419-245-1119 to see if there is a neighborhood watch group where you live and how you can help out.

Phone numbers for each individual CSO is also available on Toledo Police Department's website as well as other community policing programs.

You can also find out about the 33 neighborhood watch groups in Toledo at the city's website.

Monica Smith is the city's neighborhood navigator and can be reached at 419-245-3179.