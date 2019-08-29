TOLEDO, Ohio — Residents in a west Toledo neighborhood are pushing for change. They want to stop people from speeding through the area. The problem has reached a peak, with a car recently, crashing into a home.

The intersection of Grantley and Berdan is just one of the areas neighbors call a "problem spot." The speed limit there is 25, but residents said many drivers go well above that and it's creating a major safety concern.

"It's more of parents outside with their kids seeing cars fly by screaming slow down, kids are in the neighborhood," neighbor Andrea Creamer said.

Creamer lives a few blocks away from a home that was hit by a car on Monday. According to police reports, the accident happened because someone ran a stop sign... and caused two injuries.

"It's absolutely terrifying because one, we cross the intersection all the time on our bikes with our small children. and two, she has from what I understand foundation issues now," Creamer said.

Brent Schlagel is head of their block watch, lives on the other side of the neighborhood and says he sees similar issues.

"I have a five-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son and if we want our neighborhood to be some place people want to stay and raise their children, this is definitely a quality of life issue that the city and the police department needs to address," Schlagel said.

At a block watch meeting Wednesday night, residents worked to brainstorm ways to make the neighborhood more safe, from being more diligent about calling police when they see people speeding and possibly putting in speed bumps.

"Although bumps are annoying, people do slow down, they do work and they do sometimes detract people from coming down the street," Creamer said.

City Councilman Tom Waniewski lives nearby and has seen the neighborhood being used as a shortcut to get to other major roads.

"I'm willing to help them with whatever route they want to go, they should call my office because we can get them the petition and explain the process of getting speed bumps," Waniewski said.