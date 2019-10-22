TOLEDO, Ohio — A family is demanding justice for their beloved dog after they say a neighbor stabbed the animal more than two dozen times in their backyard last Friday night.

An Animal Cruelty Officer with the Humane Society is currently investigating this case and confirmed they will be pursuing charges.

"I go back in the backyard and I can see she was dead when I got here and you could see all the stab marks. He got her a good 16 to 18 times in her stomach and a couple in her neck and face," Erika Smith said.

Erika Smith didn't get home in time to say goodbye to her dog Amorah. She says the 5 1/2-year-old pup was family and she's going to continue to speak out until something is done.

"I want him to go to prison, I want him to go to jail for this. I want him to pay the consequences; she was family," Smith said.

Smith's boyfriend Eric Roberts was home when it happened and remembers hearing his and the neighbor's dogs fighting through the fence.

"The two were locked onto each other. Amorah was locked onto the leg, but he was locked onto Amorah's neck," Roberts said.

When he came back out, that's when he realized something wasn't right.

"I didn't know Amorah was stabbed. I seen the swinging," Roberts said. "She passed away in my arms. I had her up in the air holding her trying to get her into the house."

The family says they haven't seen their neighbor or his dog since that night. Animal Cruelty officers are investigating and charges are expected to be filed.

"All he had to do was break it up and walk away. He had that choice, and he chose to just go ahead and kill my dog; and the way he did it, it's just brutal and it's cold-hearted and it's just wrong," Smith said.

The neighbor came forward to WTOL to share his side of the story. Richard Dosset admits to stabbing his neighbor's dog, but says it was because no one was helping him separate the animals while they were fighting and he never wanted it to end this way.

"The Brindle one wouldn't let go of my dog for nothing. I tried everything, it wouldn't let go. and the guy wasn't doing nothing, he's on the phone talking to somebody and I'm talking to him like 'help me, please, help me!' and nothing was happening. And I'm thinking my dog's dying. So, I took my pocket knife and I killed the dog," Richard Dosset said.

Dosset admits he killed Amorah, but says he believed that was his only option to protect himself and his dog. He says since then he's been getting death threats, so he left his house and hasn't returned out of fear for his own safety.

"I feel so heartbroken too because I know how they gotta feel. I know they're angry," Dosset said.

Dosset says he plans to speak with the animal cruelty investigators to tell his side of the story and believes, once they hear what he has to say, they'll understand.