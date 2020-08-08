Vehicle crashes into Stop & Shop late Friday night on Dixie Hwy. in Rossford

Police say they suspect alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — A vehicle crashed into the Stop and Shop Supermarket in Rossford late on Friday night.

The accident happened at the store on North Dixie Highway near Eagle Point Dr. around 11:15 p.m.

Rossford Police say the vehicle was traveling south on Dixie Highway when it went off the road, strick signage and utilities and then drove through the front of the Stop and Shop.

The business was closed at the time of the accident.

39-year-old Maricel Rivera, from Detroit, who was driving the vehicle was taken to the hospital.