The census is taken every ten years, and 2020 is a census year!

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to fill thousands of temporary positions across the country to help with the 2020 Census count, and you can apply right here at home.

The bureau is holding two recruiting events in Toledo on Tuesday.

The first one is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ohio Means Jobs Office, located on 13th and Monroe.

The second one is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood and Central.

You can also apply online.

According to the census bureau's website, a single application allows you to be considered for several positions, including census taker, recruiting assistant, office clerk and supervisory staff.

Pay ranges from $16 to $19 per hour in northwest Ohio, depending on which county.

Counters and office workers will receive weekly paychecks and enjoy flexible hours.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen, among other qualifications.

Head over to the U.S. Census Bureau's website for more information.