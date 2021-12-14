Need a good book to get lost in this winter? WCDPL is here to help

Wood County District Public Library Adult Winter Reads theme is "Travel Through the Pages."

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Hoping to take readers on an adventure through the magic of reading, Wood County District Public Library is excited to announce the start of the Adult Winter Reads program.

The event lasts from Jan. 10 until March 11, during which adult readers can go online or into the library to receive a submission form, and then readers select their favorite books, eBooks and audiobook to read over the winter months.

Readers will have the chance to win prizes during drawings taking place on Jan. 28, Feb. 18 and March 11. Potential prizes include a satchel bookbag, a 500-piece travel puzzle and the grand prize of a Samsung Galaxy Tablet.

Once submissions end on Friday, March 11 the winner of the grand prize will be chosen. You must be 18 years or older to win.