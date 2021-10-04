Need a copy of your Ohio driver's license? You can now save yourself a trip to the BMV

State officials estimate that this new service will save an average of 500,000 visits to Deputy Registrar agencies per year.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) is now able provide motorists with valid Ohio credentials the ability to order one reprint of their driver license or identification card (ID) online.

In the past, customers could only obtain a driver license or ID renewal by visiting a Deputy Registrar location. State officials estimate that this new service will save an average of 500,000 visits to Deputy Registrar agencies per year.

The announcement was made on Monday by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as part of InnovateOhio.

“This priority project of InnovateOhio is another example of our work to change the culture of state government to be more customer-service friendly,” said Husted in a statement. “Instead of having to take a trip to the BMV, customers can now order an exact reprint of their license from the convenience of their home.”

Customers may order an exact reprint of their driver license or ID by visiting the Ohio BMV website, choosing “BMV Online Services,” selecting “DL/ID Reprint,” then logging in.

A reprint is an exact copy of the last-issued credential, with no changes to an individual’s personal information. Customers who need to make changes to their name, address, or other identifiers on their license must visit a Deputy Registrar License Agency.

Only one reprint is available between the initial issuance and renewal of an Ohio credential or between renewals of an Ohio credential.

“We are constantly evaluating, improving, and enhancing the overall customer experience by providing our customers with as many innovative options as possible that better meet their diverse needs,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charles Norman.

If customers need to visit their local BMV, they can take advantage of “Get In Line, Online”, another of BMV’s time-saving customer service innovations. “Get In Line, Online” is a virtual queuing system that allows customers to check into the deputy registrar location online and advance in line without physically waiting in the office.

