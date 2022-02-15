Ned Skeldon Stadium to be demolished this fall

The Lucas County Commissioners will fund a study to determine future use of the entire rec center property.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The former longtime home of the Toledo Mud Hens will be demolished by the end of the year, the Lucas County Commissioners announced Tuesday morning.

The commissioners will vote at 11 a.m. to tear down Ned Skeldon Stadium. The county plans to hire a company to complete a feasibility study to present the board with options for the entire Lucas County Recreation Center property in Maumee going forward.

"Lucas County is looking to the experts to determine the best use for the rec center," Commissioner Gary Byers said. "The RFQ will be a top-to-bottom analysis of every aspect of the center, the buildings and athletic fields. We are going to ask the experts to develop opportunities to increase the rec center and have it remain visible to the community."

The stadium has been vacant for several years and many sections are in disrepair. The Mud Hens played there from its inception in 1965 until they moved to Fifth Third Field in 2002.

Commissioner Tina Wozniak said demolition will happen in October or November to allow various athletic leagues using the property to finish their seasons without interruption. Once the stadium is leveled, the land will be maintained by the rec center.

The cost to raze the structure will cost an estimated $1.1 million.

Wozniak said the property still has many users, including baseball, softball volleyball and handball leagues. The quarter midget racetrack is also still in use.

She said the county will keep current users in mind when making future decisions.

"We are very thoughtful through this process about how can we turn this into our dreams of the future and make sure there's a place for all these users," Wozniak said. "We have a big responsibility here and we're taking it very seriously."

The analysis of the entire rec center footprint will begin in June. Mud Hens and Walleye President and CEO Joe Napoli will serve as an adviser to the country through the process.

Commissioner Pete Gerken said the land presents an opportunity and a challenge.

"Some of us know the glory days of the past," Gerken said. "Unfortunately there's a whole generation that didn't see the rec center that way. When you have a site this size, many needs can be met. That's why this RFQ process will guide us into the future. We know we want to do better, and that's why we're here."

The commissioners said the city of Maumee and its residents will have a say in future plans for the space, which spans more than 70 acres. Mayor Rich Carr told WTOL 11 on Monday he would prefer a mixed-use development which space for residential, commercial and recreational opportunities.