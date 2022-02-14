Ned Skeldon Stadium could soon be demolished; Lucas County Commissioners voting Tuesday

The former home of the Mud Hens has been vacant for several years and sections of the stadium have fallen into disrepair.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The days could be numbered for the former home of the Toledo Mud Hens.

The Lucas County Commissioners are voting Tuesday to seek bids to demolish Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee at the Lucas County Recreation Center grounds. The stadium has been vacant for several years and "sections of the structure have fallen into disrepair," according to the meeting agenda.

The cost to demolish the structure is estimated at $1.1 million. Tuesday's meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr told WTOL 11 he's "very supportive" of the plans to tear down the stadium. He said the property is unsafe and demolition has been in the works for four or five years.

He said nothing is confirmed for the space if the stadium comes down, but believes it would be prime for a mixed-use development of residential, commercial and recreational opportunities.