TOLEDO, Ohio — The start of a new year is often a time of reflection. This year, the folks at the Toledo Area Humane Society are looking back at all the shelter accomplished in 2019.

The humane society announced on Facebook Thursday, that thanks to its staff, volunteers, donors, fosters and adopters, 4,702 lives were saved last year.

Here is a breakdown of TAHS adoptions:

Dogs: 2,044

Cats: 2,303

Birds: 38

Chickens: 3

Chinchillas: 6

Ferrets: 16

Gerbils: 14

Goats: 2

Ducks: 2

Guinea Pigs: 75

Hamsters: 73

Hedgehogs: 6

Lizards: 2

Mice: 3

Rabbits:115

The goal for the humane society is to save as many lives as they can each year.

Animals find their way to TAHS in one of three ways: the shelter's cruelty department, owner surrender or by being transferred from another agency. The pets receive a medical exam, appropriate vaccines, a behavior assessment, a microchip, and are spayed/neutered if necessary.

If you are hoping to join the list of adopters, the humane society has hundreds of animals looking for their forever homes. You can look at available pets online, or by stopping into one of the shelter's several locations.

TAHS is open seven days a week for adoptions, and accepts in-takes Monday-Thursday by appointment.

