Nearby residents report feeling 'explosion' coming from Toledo Refining Company

The refinery says there was a "large pop" and flame in a processing unit but the facility continued to operate as normal and no one was injured.

OREGON, Ohio — Some residents in east Toledo and Oregon say they felt an 'explosion' on Thursday evening that seemed to come from Toledo Refining Company on Woodville Rd. in Oregon.

A plant manager at the refinery says although there was a "large pop" and a flame caused by the release of some hydrogen when they started up a processing unit, it self-extinguished and there was no damage. The manager says the refinery kept running as normal and no one was injured.

Earlier in the evening, Oregon Fire and Rescue says they were assisting at the refinery with an incident inside the facility but are stressing there was no "hazard or evacuation concern".