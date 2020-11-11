Students at North Baltimore Local Schools honor veterans

One local school district came together to honor those who have served our country by making signs, waving flags and giving them the fanfare they deserve.

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio — Students and staff at North Baltimore Local Schools honored local heroes today, not letting a pandemic put a damper on recognizing veterans for their service.

The district moved the celebrations outside this year to practice safe social distancing. Students and staff gathered outside the middle school on Veterans Day.

Veterans were able to remain in their vehicles and do a parade around the school.

Students held up signs thanking them for their service and waved flags. The high school band and choir performed.

Each veteran also received a goodie bag.

At the end, the president of the North Baltimore chapter of the National Honor Society presented a check to the American Legion representative.