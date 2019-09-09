TOLEDO, Ohio — It was family fun day Sunday at Navarre Park in east Toledo.

But this was more than just about bouncy houses for kids and free hot dogs.

It was about revitalizing the neighborhood.

Navarre Park used to be a shining jewel in Toledo's park system. But over the years it's become tarnished.

"Kids have nowhere to play out here. They need to get swings, merry go rounds, stuff like that," east Toledo resident Robert Williams said.

That's about to change.

The park sits in the shadows of the Toledo Refining Company. The company is stepping forward to restore the shine to Navarre Park.

"East Toledo deserves to get more attention. It's a nice community of people. We all stick together, help each other out. Like to showcase that to the rest of the city to see," east Toledo resident Rachel Schroeder said.

Sunday's event brought out hundreds for family-friendly activities. But they also learned the refining company's plans to re-do walking paths, install benches and build a new shelter house.

"As a company, we believe we must earn the right to operate in this community and therefore we need to give back to the community. This park is right in our backyard," Toledo Refining Manager Mike Gudgeon said.

Residents were also asked to visit a table set up by the Toledo Design Center to give their two cents worth on improvements they'd like to see to the park.

Designers said the biggest problem is Navarre Park is divided in half by Woodville Road.

"They're really two parks and they're not connected. What we'd like to do is somehow bring the two sides together into one entity," the center's Robert Seyfang said.

The initial facelift should start taking shape within the next year.

