Nature's Nursery holding art gallery and auction

Funds raised will benefit the wildlife rescue organization.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Nature's Nursery is hosting a virtual art auction and in-person gallery to raise funds for the wildlife rescue organization.

More than two dozen local, regional and national artists will have their work on display. Pieces include clay-fired hawks and watercolor paintings.

Art pieces will be on display April 30-May 2 at the Butterfly House at Wheeler Farms. The gallery will include pieces for sale and live art demonstrations.