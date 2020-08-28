Nature's Nursery hosts butterfly launch to raise money for wildlife rehabilitation

Thursday's event filled Wildwood Park with a flurry of beautiful butterflies.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Wildwood Park was filled with a flurry of butterflies on Thursday; and all for a good cause.

Nature's Nursery hosted a butterfly launch to help raise money in an effort to rehabilitate wildlife.

Part of the center's mission is to provide an educational experience for both kids and adults.

"I had to get really creative with our education this year as most of our education fundraising comes in from school programs and with school being closed in the spring, we just had to think of other opportunities. And we hope soon we can get back to doing your everyday, normal programs back in the school. Until then, will find other ways to offer education to the community," Nature's Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder said.

The community had the opportunity to purchase a butterfly kit for $10. Each person that purchased a kit had the choice to either release the butterfly in the park or in the comfort of their own backyard.

Before the butterfly took off on its long journey, it fed off of a cotton ball dipped in nectar.

"These monarchs I hatched a day or two earlier than we had expected so they need some nourishment. Kids are learning how to feed their butterfly a little bit of nectar before it takes off," Schroeder said.

Some of the children who participated in releasing the butterflies said that not only was it a learning experience, but they had fun, too.

"Because I'm learning more about nature and I love animals,” said Cage Osborne, who released a butterfly on Thursday.



“Hopefully it will make it and it makes me happy to release it," said parent Ruby, who also participated in the release.



If you missed out on the butterfly launch and would still like to participate, don't worry, leaders with Nature's Nursery said they plan to host another event in about two weeks.