Nature's Nursery photo contest to benefit wildlife rescue through auction

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Nature's Nursery is hosting its second annual photo contest for nature shots to benefit its wildlife rescue efforts.

Participants can submit up to three 8-inch by 10-inch printed photos by the July 31 deadline. The submissions will be auctioned online from Aug. 14-21 and the winner will be the highest-selling photo.

The winner is decided in this way to level the playing field among participants, because "beauty is in the eye of the bidder," according to a press release.

The winner will receive a $200 Amazon gift card and have their photo displayed in the new Nature's Nursery public education center.

The animal care and conservation group said all types of nature subjects are welcomed in the contest and all abilities are encouraged to participate.

According to Nature's Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder, the inaugural contest last year raised $2,600. This year, they hope to bring in closer to $4,000.

“This is the second year for this photo contest and auction and it’s such a fun way for photographers to share their talents for a great cause," she said.

The fundraiser is supported by three local sponsors, Maumee Pediatric Dentistry, D&D Industries and TJC Creations Studio.

For more information on the contest and to register please visit https://www.natures-nursery.org/events or email aschroeder@natures-nursery.org.

