Nature's Nursery caring for injured bald eagle

An examination revealed the bird is dealing with a serious wrist injury.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — A 27-year-old injured bald eagle is receiving care at Nature's Nursery in Whitehouse.

The wildlife rehabilitation center received a call last Thursday about an eagle found in Point Place with an apparent injury. The call was made after typical operating hours, but special arrangements were made to pick up the bird.

Two Nature's Nursey animal technicians performed an initial exam and determined the eagle had a severe wrist injury. The animal was banded.

"Having an eagle come in banded really helps us to learn more about its past," founding member Laura Zitzelberger said. "The band was traced and it was found that this eagle was originally banded in Ohio in its nest in 1995, making it 27 years old."

The average lifespan of a bald eagle is 20 years. Nature's Nursey will try to place the bird if it can't be released, but placing an eagle at this age can be difficult.