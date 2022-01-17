'Betty White' takes flight: Nature's Nursery honors actress' 100th birthday with hawk release

The wildlife center participated in the Betty White Challenge in a big way by releasing a rehabilitated red-tailed hawk Monday as a tribute to the late actress.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Nature's Nursery released a red-tailed hawk in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday Jan. 17, 2022.

The release was part of the wildlife rehabilitation and conservation center's contribution to the "Betty White Challenge," which began as a social media campaign worldwide to donate to local shelters in honor and in memory of Betty White, who was known for her love of animals.

“Any time we can release an animal, whether it’s something like an eastern cottontail rabbit or a squirrel or something more significant like a hawk, it’s really what touches our heart and makes it all come together," Nature's Nursery Executive Director Allison Schroeder said.

The hawk was rehabbed at Nature’s Nursery for about a month after sustaining some head trauma. It passed its flight test on Friday but organizers decided to wait until Monday to release it as a tribute to White.

Normally, the wildlife center doesn't name wild animals it rehabilitates and releases, Schroeder said, but this was a special case and a perfect way to honor the actress.

Nature's Nursery raised $12,500 as part of the Betty White Challenge.

You can still take part by donating to Nature's Nursery at this link to make any day a Betty White Day, too.

Live with Betty White Hawk release. Posted by Nature's Nursery on Monday, January 17, 2022