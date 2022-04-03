Nature's Nursery "baby shower" breakfast raises money for baby animals

Around 200 people were in attendance, raising $3,000 to provide the care needed for the little ones.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video comes from a story produced on March 29.

Nature's Nursery held their first "Breakfast for Babies" event on Sunday at the Whitehouse American Legion.

The baby shower themed breakfast allowed community members to raise money and provide gifts for the thousands of baby animals that come into the nursery throughout the year.

There was a list of items that were requested, such as cat and baby food, bedding and blankets, paper towels and piddle pads, and gifts in the form of location specific gift cards, or monetary donations.

Around 200 people were in attendance, raising $3,000 to provide the care needed for the little ones.

"We've got people coming from all over to come out for breakfast," said Allison Schroeder, Executive Director for Nature's Nursery. "The food was fantastic, but I know they're really here to support Nature's Nursery, and it's just awesome. It really validates what we do and the importance of it."

After a nice pancake, egg, and sausage breakfast, there were crafts and raffles to participate in. Educational animals also visited with the attendees.

Nature's Nursery provides medical care to injured, orphaned or ailing wild animals, and conduct conservation educational outreach programs for children and adults.

If you missed this event, you can support a baby animals online here.